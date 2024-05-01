Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

