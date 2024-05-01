Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

May 1st, 2024

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMTFree Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 156.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ COMT opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $680.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

