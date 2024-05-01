Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 743 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

