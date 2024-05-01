Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,932 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AudioEye were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter worth $100,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AudioEye

(Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.