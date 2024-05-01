Andina Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,188 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 141,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,002,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,045,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

