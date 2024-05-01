Andina Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Andina Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 14,563,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,838,152. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.