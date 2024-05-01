Andina Capital Management LLC Invests $4.90 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Andina Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,298 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,254,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,926,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,672,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

