Andina Capital Management LLC Invests $952,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after acquiring an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,453,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,261. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

