Andina Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.31. 5,950,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,033. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.