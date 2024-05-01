Andina Capital Management LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises 1.4% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,382,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,342,000 after purchasing an additional 124,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,176,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,076,000 after purchasing an additional 160,965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,057,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,145,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,929,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,604,000 after purchasing an additional 78,579 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,709,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. 150,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,720. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

