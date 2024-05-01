Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc Declares Dividend of $0.15 (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of AEP stock opened at GBX 704 ($8.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 1 year low of GBX 650.50 ($8.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 886 ($11.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 707.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 698.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.36 million, a P/E ratio of 755.32 and a beta of 0.57.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo-Eastern Plantations
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.