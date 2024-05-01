Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc Declares Dividend of $0.15 (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at GBX 704 ($8.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 1 year low of GBX 650.50 ($8.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 886 ($11.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 707.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 698.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.36 million, a P/E ratio of 755.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

