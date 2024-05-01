Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 850,940 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after purchasing an additional 423,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 170.05 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $34.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

