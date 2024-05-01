APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Update

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,116,200 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 1,887,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 423.2 days.

APA Group Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS APAJF opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. APA Group has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

