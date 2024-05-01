Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.500–0.400 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%.

AIV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 61,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

