Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Up 14.9% in April

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.9 %

ARI opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 67.74 and a quick ratio of 67.73.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

