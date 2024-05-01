Appian (APPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APPN stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

