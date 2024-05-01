Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $342,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,121,000 after purchasing an additional 747,666 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $52,529,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.04. 1,410,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.