Aragon (ANT) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Aragon (ANT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $7.40 or 0.00012736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $319.54 million and $6.58 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

