Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,200 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 704,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

ARBE stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,959.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

