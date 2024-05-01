Arcadis NV (ARCAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.7747 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.69.

Arcadis Stock Performance

Arcadis stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. Arcadis has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $62.90.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

