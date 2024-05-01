ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $177.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

ArcBest stock opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 868.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

