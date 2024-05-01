ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcBest Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $110.43. 206,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCB. UBS Group lowered their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

