Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.250-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE ADM opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

