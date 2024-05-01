Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%.
Ares Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.
Ares Capital Stock Performance
Ares Capital stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $20.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.
About Ares Capital
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
