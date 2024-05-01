Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.