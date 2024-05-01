ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ARR opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $6,913,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.99%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

