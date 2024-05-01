Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.80-$6.05 EPS.
Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance
Shares of AWI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.15. 82,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $125.56.
Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.
Armstrong World Industries Company Profile
Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.
