Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.80-$6.05 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.49. 88,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

