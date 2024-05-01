Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AROW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. 8,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $377.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

AROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

