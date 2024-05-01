Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Posts Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Ashland’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ashland updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

