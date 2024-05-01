ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $901.08 and last traded at $909.95. 253,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,225,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $918.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

The firm has a market cap of $344.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $954.49 and its 200-day moving average is $811.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in ASML by 110.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

