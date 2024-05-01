ASMPT Limited (ASMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on June 17th

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1992 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.20.
ASMPT Stock Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.
About ASMPT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- IBM Sings the Blues on Mixed Pockets of Strength
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.