Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

NASDAQ ASTE traded down $8.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 220,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $756.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

