Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Astec Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.
Astec Industries Trading Down 20.4 %
NASDAQ ASTE traded down $8.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 220,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $756.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTE
About Astec Industries
Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astec Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.