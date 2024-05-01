Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 6.8%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.03 and last traded at $78.96. 594,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,896,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $18,666,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Amazon Com Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $20,608,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

