ATI (NYSE:ATI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. ATI has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

