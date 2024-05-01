ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. ATI also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.600 EPS.
ATI Stock Down 1.4 %
ATI stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. ATI has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on ATI
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
About ATI
ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATI
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.