ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. ATI also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.600 EPS.

ATI Stock Down 1.4 %

ATI stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. ATI has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

