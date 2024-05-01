ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATIF Stock Up 5.2 %

ATIF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.47. ATIF has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 238.36% and a negative net margin of 1,153.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

