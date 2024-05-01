Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Up 10.3% in April

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,800 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 886,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 33.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.