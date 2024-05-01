ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 820,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 633,361 shares.The stock last traded at $2.08 and had previously closed at $1.98.

ATRenew Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $545.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ATRenew

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATRenew stock. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATRenew Inc. ( NYSE:RERE Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. ATRenew accounts for 0.0% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

