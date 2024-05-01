Avista (NYSE:AVA) Shares Gap Up to $35.98

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.98, but opened at $37.87. Avista shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 106,377 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Avista Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avista by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Avista by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avista by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

