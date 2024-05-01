Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Avnet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. 214,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,745. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

