Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Up 15.0% in April

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.
Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
