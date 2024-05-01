Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Up 15.0% in April

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

