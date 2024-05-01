Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.70.

AXTA traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,613. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

