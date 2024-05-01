Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

