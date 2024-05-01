Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

AX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

AX traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.41. 246,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,449. Axos Financial has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

