Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

AX stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58.

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

