Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.61, but opened at $53.92. Axos Financial shares last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 146,373 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 152.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 843,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 423,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,573,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Trading Up 9.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

