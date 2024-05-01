Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore L. Harris sold 34,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.29, for a total transaction of $5,299,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,707.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,987,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,378,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,123,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,265,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $142.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,194. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Balchem will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

