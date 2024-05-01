Banco Bradesco (BBDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.
Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE BBDO opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
