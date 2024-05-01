Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on June 10th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

