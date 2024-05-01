Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.95. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

